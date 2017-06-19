Police: 6 people shot, 1 fatally, in less than 24 hours in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating six separate shooting incidents in less than 24 hours. The incidents occurred between 11 a.m. Sunday, June 18th and 3:30 a.m. Monday, June 19th. One person died and five others were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting incident happened Sunday, June 18th around 11:00 a.m. It happened in the area of 19th and Congo.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 23-year-old man suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound. The victim states that he was walking in the area when a vehicle pulled up and fired gunshots at him. The victim was conveyed to a local hospital by the Milwaukee Fire Department. He will be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot injury.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m., Milwaukee police were dispatched to a shooting complaint near 2nd and Burleigh.

When officers arrived on scene they were met by a 27-year-old woman who stated that she was sitting on her porch when a subject fired several gunshots at her. The woman received a non-fatal gunshot wound from the gunfire. She was treated on the scene by the Milwaukee Fire Department and conveyed to a local hospital.

The third shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. According to police, a 27-year-old man was driving north near Sherman Blvd. and Center Street when he heard several gunshots. He then realized that he was shot. Police say the victim parked his vehicle and waited for medical help to arrive.

MFD treated the victim on the scene, and subsequently transported him to a local hospital. The victim received a non-fatal gunshot injury and is expected to survive.

At about 11:55 p.m., Milwaukee police responded to a non-fatal shooting located near 18th and Center. Police say the victim, a 19-year-old man was engaged in a verbal argument with a known suspect. During the argument, the suspect shot the victim and fled on foot.

The victim was treated on the scene by MFD and conveyed to a local hospital. The victim is expected to survive his injuries. MPD is seeking a known suspect in the shooting.

On Monday, June 19th at approximately 12:23 a.m., Milwaukee police were called to a shooting near 60th and Burleigh. Officers arrived to find the passenger of a vehicle, a 27-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Milwaukee Fire Department provided medical treatment, but the victim died from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle states that the shooting occurred in the area of 76th and Mill Road and could not provide any other details surrounding the shooting. The investigation is on-going.

The sixth shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday, June 19th near 13th and Ring. Police say a female sustained a non-life threatening injury — and the incident remains under investigation.

MPD continues to search for suspects in each of the cases.