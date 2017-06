ERIN — Officials with the NTSB say a preliminary report on the blimp that crashed at Erin Hills Golf Course during the U.S. Open will be done sometime this week or next.

The blimp crashed near the course on Thursday, June 15th, bursting into flames.

The pilot is recovering from burns at the hospital. He told investigators wind gusts were not favorable, and then the air ship pitched nose down.

The blimp is being housed in a hangar in Oshkosh.