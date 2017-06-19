× Recall expanded! Rawhide chews sold nationwide could make your dog sick!

MILWAUKEE — A recall of rawhide dog chew products that could make your dog sick has expanded.

According to the FDA, United Pet Group, a division of Spectrum Brands, Inc. is voluntarily expanding its recall of multiple brands of packages of rawhide dog chew products to include retail partners’ private label brands.

United Pet Group previously initiated a voluntary recall of its branded products on June 10th, which included the following brands: American Beefhide, Digest-eeze, and Healthy Hide (including Healthy Hide – Good -n- Fun and Healthy Hide – Good -n- Fit).

The recall was initiated after United Pet Group identified that certain of its rawhide chew manufacturing facilities located in Mexico and Colombia, as well as one of its suppliers in Brazil, were using a quaternary ammonium compound mixture as a processing aid in the manufacturing of rawhide chews. The compound is an anti-microbial chemical that is approved for cleaning food processing equipment, but it has not been approved in the U.S. as a processing aid in the production of rawhide chews for dogs.

United Pet Group received very limited reports of pet illness based on the volume of possibly affected rawhide chew products manufactured and distributed. The primary complaint received from consumers was that the affected product had an unpleasant odor. Diarrhea and vomiting were also reported.

According to the FDA, exposure to quaternary ammonium compounds through direct ingestion may cause the following symptoms in dogs: reduced appetite and gastric irritation, including diarrhea and vomiting. These symptoms may require treatment by a veterinarian depending on severity.

The affected product was distributed nationwide from United Pet Group’s Edwardsville, Illinois distribution facility and was delivered to consumers through various retail establishments, including online outlets.

All of the dog chew products included in the voluntary recall identify an expiration date ranging from 06/01/2019 through 5/31/2020 located on the back of the package with the exception of the Enzadent and Dentahex products which are listed by UPC codes below and specific expiration dates outlined below.

The private label products subject to the recall are described below.

Private Label Product Brands Private Label Product Names and Identifying Information Companion United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Companion brand on the label. This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products: Distributed by FOODHOLD U.S.A., LLC LANDOVER, MD 20785 1-877-846-9946 Dentley’s United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Dentley’s brand on the label. This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products: Pacific Coast Distributing, Inc. 19601 N. 27th Ave. Phoenix, AZ USA 85027 Enzadent or Dentahex United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Enzadent/Dentahex brand on the label. This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with the below listed UPC codes printed on the back of the package and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2021 through 05/31/2022 are affected by this recall. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products: ENZADENT CHIPS MED 30 CT 17030030181

ENZADENT CHIPS PETITE 30 CT 17030030167

ENZADENT CHIPS SM 30 CT 17030030174

ENZADENT CHIPS LG 30 CT 17030030198

DENTAHEX CHIPS PETITE 30 CT 17030030228

DENTAHEX CHIPS SM 30 CT 17030030235

DENTAHEX CHIPS MED 30 CT 17030030242

DENTAHEX CHIPS LG 30 CT 17030030259 Manufactured for Vetoquinol USA Inc. Ft. Worth, TX USA 76137 Essential Everyday United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Essential Everyday brand on the label. This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products: Distributed by SUPERVALU INC. EDEN PRAIRIE, MN 55344 USA Exer-Hides United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Exer-Hides brand on the label. This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products: Distributed by Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Bentonville, AR 72716 Good Lovin’ or Petco United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Good Lovin’ or Petco brand on the label. This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products: Distributed by: International Pet Supplies and Distribution, Inc. San Diego, CA 92121 Hill Country Fare United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Hill Country Fare brand on the label. This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products: Distributed by H-E-B San Antonio, TX 78204 Priority Pet United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Priority brand on the label. This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products: Distributed by Lucerne North America LLC

P.O. Box 99

Pleasanton, CA 94566-0009

1-866-578-4395

Consumers who have purchased the products described above are urged to dispose of the product or return it directly to United Pet Group or to the retail establishment where they initially purchased the product for full refund.

If you have these products, please contact the United Pet Group consumer affairs team at 1-855-215-4962 between the hours of 8:00 AM – 11:00 PM Eastern Standard Time for a refund.