Search for suspects underway after robbery at Guaranty Bank near 76th and Brown Deer

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday morning, June 17th at the Guaranty Bank near 76th and Brown Deer.

It happened around 9:55 a.m.

Police say two suspects entered the bank, displayed weapons, and demanded money from employees. The suspects took the cash and fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a third suspect.

MPD continues to search for the suspect(s).