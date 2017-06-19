× Silver Alert: Police seek missing 85-year-old New Berlin man

NEW BERLIN — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 85-year-old New Berlin man.

Police said Bruce Baier was last seen at 8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 18th.

He may have dementia, police said.

He’s believed to be driving a cream-colored 2005 Buick Park Avenue Ultra with Wisconsin license plates: 772-AGV.

He’s described as 5’5″ tall, weighing 120 to 150 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He wears wire-framed glasses, and was last seen wearing brown pants and a brown coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Berlin police.