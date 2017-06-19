× Supreme Court holds up on redrawing Wisconsin districts

The Supreme Court is putting the redrawing of Wisconsin legislative districts on hold while the justices consider the issue of partisan gerrymandering.

The justices issued their order Monday about 90 minutes after they agreed to hear the Wisconsin case in the fall, the first case on partisan politics and redistricting in more than a decade.

The court’s five conservative justices voted to stop the redistricting process. The four liberals would have let it proceed.

A three-judge court struck down the districts as an illegal partisan gerrymander and ordered new ones to be put in place for the 2018 elections.

The Supreme Court is unlikely to decide the Wisconsin case before early next year.