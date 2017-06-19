Supreme Court holds up on redrawing Wisconsin districts

Posted 10:28 am, June 19, 2017, by , Updated at 10:30AM, June 19, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 23: The U.S. Supreme Court is shown as the court meets to issue decisions May 23, 2016 in Washington, DC. The court today sided in a 7-1 decision written by Chief Justice John Roberts with a Georgia inmate on death row in his appeal to the court citing efforts by prosecutors to exclude African Americans from a jury panel in the murder case. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The Supreme Court is putting the redrawing of Wisconsin legislative districts on hold while the justices consider the issue of partisan gerrymandering.

The justices issued their order Monday about 90 minutes after they agreed to hear the Wisconsin case in the fall, the first case on partisan politics and redistricting in more than a decade.

The court’s five conservative justices voted to stop the redistricting process. The four liberals would have let it proceed.

A three-judge court struck down the districts as an illegal partisan gerrymander and ordered new ones to be put in place for the 2018 elections.

The Supreme Court is unlikely to decide the Wisconsin case before early next year.

Related stories