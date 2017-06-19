Top court to hear WI redistricting case that could reshape US political map

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Supreme Court of the United States has agreed to settle a question that has rages in Wisconsin politics for years: Did Republican lawmakers redraw district lines too unfairly?

This isn't the first time a court has weighed in on this. The high court will review a lower court decision that said Wisconsin's Republican Legislature redrew district maps so much to their advantage that they were unconstitutional. In the process, the Supreme Court will decide the rules every other state has to follow too.

The SCOTUS will decide whether Democratic voters in Wisconsin have a case. They say their rights were violated by Republican-drawn maps that pack Democratic voters into blue legislative districts, in turn, making competitive districts more favorable to Republicans.

Governor Scott Walker reacted Monday, June 19th:

"I think it's a good thing. I've said all along, I think it'll be upheld in the court. I didn't write the plan. The legislature did, but we had our attorneys look through it before we signed it and it very clearly upheld all the criteria that the courts have done," Walker said.

Also Monday, justices voted 5-4 to stay a lower court ruling that had required the Republican-controlled legislature to redraw Assembly and Senate districts by November -- a victory for Republicans, because it means the current maps, under which the GOP won seats in 2012, 2014 and 2016 could stay in place through the 2018 elections.

Rep. Fred Kessler, D-Milwaukee said he's glad the high court will hear Wisconsin's case, even though it is reviewing a lower court decision that Democratic voters won.

"If they had only allowed the lower court ruling to stand, then this would only have applied to Wisconsin. Now it has the potential to be applied to every state," Kessler said.

Court observers say Justice Anthony Kennedy is the one to watch. He's often the swing vote, and he was one of the justices who put the lower court ruling on hold Monday.

Oral arguments are likely in the fall, with a decision to follow.