While investigating theft of knives from Walmart, police find 100 in Cedarburg man's car

WEST BEND — West Bend police on Sunday, June 18th arrested a man accused of stealing knives from Walmart, and police say they recovered 100 knives from his vehicle.

According to police, around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, Walmart Loss Prevention officials called police to report a suspect in the store who had cut open several packages of knives, concealing them in his clothing.

The 26-year-old Cedarburg man was located in the parking lot, and when officers patted him down, they recovered 18 knives, heroin and prescription medication he didn’t have a valid prescription for.

Officers found an additional 100 knives in the man’s vehicle — all of them stolen from Walmart.

The man was arrested for retail theft, possession of heroin and possession of prescription medication without a valid prescription.