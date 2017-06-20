× 1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Kenosha County, driver arrested of OWI

KENOSHA COUNTY — A 55-year-old man from Racine has died following a two-vehicle crash in Kenosha County. One person was taken into custody after the crash for operating while intoxicated.

It happened Monday night, June 19th at the intersection of Highway L and Highway H in the Village of Sommers.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, based on the initial investigation it was determined that a Ford F-150 was being driven westbound on Hwy L. Officials say this vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign for westbound traffic at Highway H, entered the intersection, and struck a GMC Sierra pickup truck that was traveling southbound on Hwy H.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the operator of the GMC pickup truck had been ejected from the vehicle and was suffering from severe injuries. He was transported by helicopter from St. Catherine’s Hospital to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, where he later died.

He was identified as a 55-year-old man from Racine. His identity is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

The operator of the Ford, identified as a 60-year-old woman from Chandler, Arizona, had very minor injuries and displayed evidence of intoxication, according to officials, She was later arrested and has been taken to the Kenosha County Jail.

Officials say she has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, and operating while intoxicated, 1st offense.

A 43 -year-old woman from Chandler, Arizona was a passenger in the Ford. She was injured and was treated at St. Catherine’s Hospital.

The intersection was closed for several hours as the investigation was completed.