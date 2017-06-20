× 2 teens taken into custody after crashing stolen vehicle during police pursuit

ST. FRANCIS — Two teens were taken into custody early Tuesday morning, June 20th following a police pursuit and crash. Police say the vehicle involved was stolen.

The pursuit began in St. Francis around 1:00 a.m. after an officer attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed on northbound Lake Dr.

Police say after the officer activated his emergency lights and sirens, the vehicle took off. The operator later lost control of the vehicle near Superior Street and Nock Street in Milwaukee — striking a house and causing damage to three yards.

Two 15-year-old occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody — and transported to Children’s Hospital for minor injuries.

The case is currently being investigated by the St. Francis Police Department of possible charges of: operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, fleeing and eluding an officer, and second degree recklessly endangering safety.