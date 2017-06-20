× 55-year-old SUV driver dies after semi-tractor fails to stop at intersection in Sheboygan Falls

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A 55-year-old man has died after Sheboygan County officials say a semi-tractor driver failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of County Road C and County Road TT in the Town of Sheboygan Falls Tuesday morning, June 20th.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office received to the call at 7:15 a.m.

Officials say the semi-tractor was southbound on County Road TT and the SUV was traveling westbound on County Road C. The semi-tractor failed to yield from the stop sign, pulling into the path of the SUV.

The driver of the SUV, a 55-year-old Town of Sheboygan man, died at the scene. The operator and only occupant of the semi-tractor was not injured.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Town of Sheboygan Falls First Responders, Orange Cross Ambulance, Town of Sheboygan Falls Constable, the Sheboygan Falls Police Department, Sheboygan County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Sheboygan County Highway Department.

The accident remains under investigation. The Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction Team is working with the sheriff’s office.

Names will be released at a later date and time, pending notification of family members.