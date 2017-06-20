A new therapy is helping cancer patients heal and get through treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Art therapy is one way cancer patients are helping heal and get through treatment. Now, that beautiful artwork is on display for everyone to see. Artist and cancer survivor, Joan Pepin and Maggie Lausten, with Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin join FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

This is the 7th year Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Clinical Cancer Center will host an exhibition featuring artwork created by patients, families, friends and caregivers who have experienced cancer.