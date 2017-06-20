× Bring 3 non-perishable food items, get into Summerfest free!

MILWAUKEE — You can help FOX6, Johnson Controls and Summerfest “Stomp Out Hunger” in southeast Wisconsin.

On the opening day of Summerfest, Wednesday, June 28th, donate three (3) non-perishable food items between noon and 3:00 p.m. and you’ll receive one (1) free weekday admission ticket to get into Summerfest free that day. (Please note: the free admission ticket is good for admission to Summerfest on June 28th only, between the hours of noon and 3:00 p.m.)

Donations will be accepted at the mid-gate promotions Booth as well as at the north and south gates. All donations will benefit Hunger Task Force.

Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to meet some of your favorite FOX6 personalities! They’ll be at the mid-gate to say hello and thank you for your donations. Come on out, say hello and help those in need this summer.

Thanks for supporting Johnson Controls Stomp Out Hunger day with FOX6!