Democrat Randy Bryce latest challenger for House Speaker Paul Ryan: “Let’s trade places”

MILWAUKEE -- In his home district, candidates are already lining up to wage battles against House Speaker Paul Ryan. One of them goes by the Twitter name, "Iron Stache," referencing his job and his mustache.

Two Democrats are targeting Ryan for leading the charge, along with President Donald Trump, to replace the Affordable Care Act. The Republican challenging Ryan says the speaker isn't supportive enough of the president.

In a web ad featuring his mom -- who has multiple sclerosis -- Democrat Randy Bryce, an iron worker from Caledonia says he can do better than Speaker Ryan.

"I think it's time. Let's trade places. Paul Ryan, you come work with the iron, and I'll go to D.C.," Bryce says.

Wisconsin Republicans countered that Bryce has lost two races for the state legislature, adding he'll "say and do anything to get to Washington and defend his liberal special interest friends."

Also in the race is Democrat David Yankovich, who moved from Ohio to Kenosha in May. His website notes a health scare involving his mother as a reason he's running against Ryan.

Marquette University Professor Charles Franklin spotted a theme.

"Message matters an awful lot in these races, and health care is certainly a message that Democrats are looking to help them in the 2018 elections," said Franklin.

For the second time in a row, Ryan will face Paul Nehlen in the Republican primary. He's the President Trump-inspired candidate who Ryan beat by 68 points last year. Nehlen is again criticizing Ryan for not being conservative enough.

"Part of me hoped that Ryan would support President Trump and I wouldn't need to run again," Nehlen said.

Franklin says Ryan and President Trump appear to be closer than they were a year ago.

"We will see what new dimensions Nehlen will bring to that argument, but it didn't fare well the first time," said Franklin.

The election is more than a year away, giving these long-shot candidates time to get their message out. Money will be an issue for all of them. Ryan has more than $9 million in his campaign account as of this spring.