FBI searching for 24-year-old Devontae Amos, wanted for armed robbery; $5,000 reward offered

MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division is seeking the public’s help to locate a man wanted in connection to two armed bank robberies in West Allis. 24-year-old Devontae Amos of Milwaukee, is wanted for the armed robbery of Wells Fargo Bank located near 62nd and National Avenue on May 9th — and Pyramax Bank located near 80th and National on May 31st.

The Wells Fargo Bank Robbery Reward Program is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the robbery of Wells Fargo Bank in West Allis.

The public is urged to use caution, the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000, or the FBI Milwaukee Division at 414-276-4684.