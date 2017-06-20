It’s food truck season! This summer a big name is hitting the streets to serve up food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's officially food truck season in Milwaukee -- and this summer a big name is hitting the streets to serve up street food versions of their classics. Palermo's Pizza has been around since 1964 and is best known for their variety of frozen pizzas.

But, the Milwaukee company just launched a food truck that offers a variety of Italian dishes using fresh ingredients. They've also perfected a pizza that's a little different than the Palermo's pizzas we're familiar with.

"Definitely a lot more challenges doing it mobile, but we can bring that freshness and that excitement right out and get the people involved with the cooking like we are here. People are more than welcome to peek in -- you can see right what we're doing, everything again is made fresh," said Brad Chaloupka, manager and chef.