Man shot, wounded near 36th and Clarke in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police were called out to 36th and Clarke Tuesday evening, June 20th for a shooting.

We’re told one man was shot three times at this location.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment. There’s no word on his condition at this point.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting are under investigation.

