Police investigate shots fired incident near Marquette campus; 1 suspect sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police and Marquette University police on Tuesday night, June 20th responded to a report of shots fired near campus.

The gas station near 16th and State was blocked off with police tape Tuesday night.

Marquette University police sent out a safety alert to students.

That alert says there’s one suspect — a male in his early 20s, standing 5’8″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans, and had a shirt wrapped around his face.

No injuries were reported.

