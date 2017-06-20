× Racine Fire Department issues warning after fire inspector imposter reported in West Allis

RACINE — After West Allis police reported Monday, June 19th a resident indicated someone came to his door and identified himself as a West Allis firefighter — offering to conduct a fireplace inspection, officials with the Racine Fire Department are warning their residents.

While Racine fire officials noted in a release Tuesday, June 20th there have been no similar incidents in Racine, they said they want to make sure residents are aware that Racine firefighters do not conduct inspections on single-family or two-family homes.

Additionally, Racine firefighters always wear uniforms when conducting inspections and they have fire department identification on them. Furthermore, they generally have a fire engine or other marked fire department vehicle with them.

Racine fire officials said firefighters do inspect common areas in three-family and larger apartment buildings — but they will not ask to enter your apartment unit.

Again — the Racine Fire Department has not been notified of anyone posing as a firefighter in the area — but they want to educate the public on proper procedure to keep them safe.