Socializing over beer: Check out the inaugural HIIT-N- Hops workout series

FRANKLIN -- Kramp spent the morning previewing HIIT-N-Hops at Froemming Park in Franklin. The inaugural HIIT-N-Hops workout series is in conjunction with the Milwaukee County Parks' Traveling Beer Garden 2017.

Enter the code RealMKE to get $10 off the early bird package - so $15 total.

You can drive people to www.bodyfuelinc.com/hiitnhops and click on the Froemming Park event and then enter the code.

Time to roll the barrel – literally. Join us for the inaugural HIIT -N- Hops workout series in conjunction with the Milwaukee County Parks’ Traveling Beer Garden 2017. This workout series features a 45 minute high-intensity, interval training (HIIT) circuit-style workout in the park followed by some socializing over beer!