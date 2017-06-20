Socializing over beer: Check out the inaugural HIIT-N- Hops workout series

FRANKLIN -- Kramp spent the morning previewing HIIT-N-Hops at Froemming Park in Franklin. The inaugural HIIT-N-Hops workout series is in conjunction with the Milwaukee County Parks' Traveling Beer Garden 2017.
About HIIT-N-Hops (website)
Time to roll the barrel – literally. Join us for the inaugural HIIT -N- Hops workout series in conjunction with the Milwaukee County Parks’ Traveling Beer Garden 2017. This workout series features a 45 minute high-intensity, interval training (HIIT) circuit-style workout in the park followed by some socializing over beer!
Our HIIT workouts are go at your own pace and level, so they are perfect for any fitness level. Sign-up for one or join us for the entire series. Attendees will receive one voucher for beer or soda and an event t-shirt. Register now!
June 22 - Froemming Park (Franklin)
June 29 - Grant Park (South Milwaukee)
July 20 - Scout Lake (Greendale)
August 16 - Greene Park (St. Francis)
Event Schedule
5:30 - 6:15 p.m. Check-In and Registration
6:15 p.m. Warm-Up
6:30 p.m. HIIT Workout
7:15 p.m. Hops Social