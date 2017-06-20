× “These thieves will return:” At least 7 unlocked vehicles entered in Shorewood overnight

SHOREWOOD — Shorewood police say at least seven parked vehicles were entered overnight Monday, June 19th into Tuesday, June 20th. All of these vehicles were left unlocked.

It happened in the areas of Ardmore Avenue, Alpine Avenue, and Olson Avenue.

Police say two suspicious vehicles were seen in the area at the time of one of the entries. Police attempted to stop one of the vehicles involved but it fled at a high rate of speed — and was last seen westbound on Capitol Drive at Green Bay Avenue.

One of the suspicious vehicles involved is a black Jeep, possibly a Grand Cherokee. The other vehicle was a late 90’s green Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

The Shorewood Police Department strongly stresses the need for people to lock their vehicles. Police say “these thieves will return when they continue to consistently find unsecured property. Never leave anything of value in your vehicles and absolutely never leave spare keys inside.”

If anyone has any additional information on these incidents, please contact the Shorewood Police Department at 414-847-2610.