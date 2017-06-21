× Assembly passes voucher school background check requirement

MADISON — Private schools in Wisconsin’s voucher program would have to conduct employee background checks under a bill passed by the state Assembly.

The bipartisan proposal passed on a 67-30 vote Wednesday, June 21st with no debate.

It also includes a number of other mostly technical changes for voucher schools. That includes eliminating academic benchmarks the schools must currently meet. The state Department of Public Instruction supports that change because the schools would still be subject to state report cards.

No groups have registered against the measure, which the Senate passed last week.

The bill now heads to Gov. Scott Walker.