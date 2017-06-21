× Britain’s Prince Philip admitted to hospital with infection

LONDON — Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be able to attend the queen’s speech, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, was admitted as a precautionary measure and is in good spirits, the palace said.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, is 96 and recently said he was cutting down his public appearances and would not take on new charity roles.

Philip announced the decision to reduce his commitments in May.

He has suffered a blocked coronary artery and a severe bladder infection in recent years but has been in generally good health. He still attends summer garden parties with the queen, hosting more than 2,000 guests at a time.

The palace said the infection that required hospitalization is related to a pre-existing condition.

The queen is due to outline the government’s legislative agenda in her speech Wednesday. Prince Charles will attend in Philip’s place.

The palace said Philip is being treated at the King Edward VII Hospital in London after being admitted Tuesday night.

He seemed fine Tuesday when he attended the horse races at Royal Ascot with the queen and other senior members of the royal family.

The queen plans to attend the Royal Ascot on Wednesday afternoon, the palace said. She usually attends each session of the annual event.

The queen and Philip both suffered from severe cases of the flu at Christmas but have recovered.