Cutting calories: Food swaps that still allow you to enjoy cheese, ice cream and more

MILWAUKEE -- Summer parties and cookouts are summer staples -- but all the celebrations can really throw a wrench into your summer slim-down plans. Luckily, registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee with some simple food swaps that taste great, but cut back calories.
Swap # 1: Sip Seltzer or Club Soda not Tonic
12oz Seltzer or Club Soda, 0 calories
12oz Tonic, 125 calories
Swap # 2: Not So Sweet Tea
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Real Brewed Tea 18.5oz bottle: 0 calories, 0 grams of sugar
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea 18.5oz bottle: 160 calories, 42 g carbs
Swap #3: Drink Coffee, Not Calories
Starbucks Iced Coffee, Unsweetened
16 oz. 20 calories, 0 grams of sugar
Starbucks Bottled Mocha Frappuccino Coffee Drink
13.7 oz. bottle: 260 calories, 45 grams of sugar
Swap # 4: Geek out on Greek Yogurt
2 Tablespoons Greek Yogurt, 30 calories
2 Tablespoon of Sour Cream, 60 calories
2 Tablespoons Mayonnaise, 180 calories
Swap # 5: Ditch the Bun
Lettuce Wrap, 1 calorie
Burger Bun, 130 calories and upward