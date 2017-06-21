Cutting calories: Food swaps that still allow you to enjoy cheese, ice cream and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Summer parties and cookouts are summer staples -- but all the celebrations can really throw a wrench into your summer slim-down plans. Luckily, registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee with some simple food swaps that taste great, but cut back calories.

Swap # 1: Sip Seltzer or Club Soda not Tonic

12oz Seltzer or Club Soda, 0 calories

12oz Tonic, 125 calories

Swap # 2: Not So Sweet Tea

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Real Brewed Tea 18.5oz bottle: 0 calories, 0 grams of sugar

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea 18.5oz bottle: 160 calories, 42 g carbs

Swap #3: Drink Coffee, Not Calories

Starbucks Iced Coffee, Unsweetened

16 oz. 20 calories, 0 grams of sugar

Starbucks Bottled Mocha Frappuccino Coffee Drink

13.7 oz. bottle: 260 calories, 45 grams of sugar

Swap # 4: Geek out on Greek Yogurt

2 Tablespoons Greek Yogurt, 30 calories

2 Tablespoon of Sour Cream, 60 calories

2 Tablespoons Mayonnaise, 180 calories

Swap # 5: Ditch the Bun

Lettuce Wrap, 1 calorie

Burger Bun, 130 calories and upward