Man injured after crashing motorcycle in Cudahy; alcohol and speed appear to be factors

CUDAHY — A 42-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning, June 21st following a motorcycle crash in Cudahy.

Cudahy police received multiple 911 calls shortly before 3 a.m. regarding a motorcycle crash near College Avenue and Ace Industrial Drive.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel began treating a 42-year-old Milwaukee man who was the lone occupant of the motorcycle.

According to police, it is suspected that speed and alcohol were factors in this accident.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.