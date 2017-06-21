× Milwaukee’s men’s basketball coach third in 3 seasons

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Panthers new men’s basketball coach comes to the university from Northwestern, but also spent time at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Patrick Baldwin has been hired to take the job left open when Lavall Jordan became coach at Butler. The 44-year-old Baldwin will be the third basketball coach in three seasons at UW-Milwaukee.

It’s the first head coaching job for Baldwin, who was a top assistant at Northwestern. His first Division 1 coaching job was as a member of Tod Kowalczyk’s staff at Green Bay from 2002-2004.

The Panthers struggled in the regular season, but managed to knock off Detroit in the first round of the Horizon League Tournament, then go on to upset second-seeded Valparaiso and sixth-seeded Illinois-Chicago to reach the finals.