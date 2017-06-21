MPD seeking 2 suspects in connection to south side armed robbery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking two suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery that took place on East National Avenue, near the Kinnickinnic River, early Wednesday, June 20th.

According to police, around 2:30 a.m., the suspects approached a 34-year-old Milwaukee man and one of the suspects implied he had a weapon. The suspects stole cash from the victim and fled the scene in a van.

The van is described as a white Ford Econoline with a ladder and mounting rack on the roof. The van has Wisconsin plates 638-TNW but those plates do not list to the van. There is no license plate on the front.

Suspect #1 (passenger) is described as a Hispanic male, around 5’7” tall, 150 pounds, with a dark complexion, and last seen wearing a red zip-up hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Suspect #2 (driver) is described as a Hispanic male, around 5’8” tall, bald, and last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.