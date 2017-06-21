× Over objection of groundhog lover, bill passes allowing hunt

MADISON — A state representative from the home city of Jimmy the Groundhog is calling it a “sad day” with passage of a bill allowing open season on groundhogs.

Democratic state Rep. Gary Hebl, of Sun Prairie, argued against passage of the bill Wednesday, June 21st. He is defending the honor and integrity of all groundhogs in the state, but Jimmy in particular.

Hebl says “Jimmy is a smart, little cute animal.” Hebl says he hasn’t heard any good reason to kill groundhogs, also known as woodchucks.

That prompted Republican Rep. Joel Kleefisch to shout, “They’re delicious!”

The proposal would remove groundhogs from the Wisconsin’s protected species list and establish a year-round open hunting and trapping season with no bag limits.

It passed on a voice vote, with Hebl loudly shouting “no!” It now heads to the Senate.