× Police: 1 in custody after removing ATM machine from bank in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — One person was taken into custody early Wednesday morning, June 21st after removing an ATM from a bank in West Allis.

Shortly after 3:00 a.m. officers responded to the area of 108th Street and Arthur Avenue for an alarm coming from a bank ATM.

Investigation revealed that two suspects removed the ATM machine from the bank building and attempted to remove the machine from the parking lot.

The ATM was recovered and one of the suspects was taken into custody after a lengthy search.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.