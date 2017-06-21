× Police: Home invasion reported near 37th and Frederica in Milwaukee, no one injured

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a reported home invasion that happened early Wednesday morning, June 21st near 37th Street and Frederica Place.

It happened around 12:30 a.m.

Police say one shot was fired, but no one was injured. At this time, police say it does not appear anything significant was taken.

No additional details have been released — including a description of the suspects.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.