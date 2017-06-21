Police: Woman shot, wounded during argument with man near 33rd and Center
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday morning, June 21st.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. near 33rd and Center.
Police say a 26-year-old woman was shot during an argument with a 27-year-old man.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
MPD is seeking the known suspect.
Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.
43.067904 -87.955168