Police: Woman shot, wounded during argument with man near 33rd and Center

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday morning, June 21st.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. near 33rd and Center.

Police say a 26-year-old woman was shot during an argument with a 27-year-old man.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

MPD is seeking the known suspect.

