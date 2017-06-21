Recognize him? Hales Corners police searching for Tri City Bank robbery suspect

HALES CORNERS — Hales Corners police are working to identify a Tri City National Bank robbery suspect. Officials say the robbery occurred Thursday, June 15th.

According to police, a black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, red baseball cap and sunglasses entered the bank shortly after 12:00 p.m. Tellers immediately became suspicious, police say, and hit the panic button.

Authorities say the man presented a demand note and fled the bank after receiving money.

If you have any information about this suspect you are asked to contact the Hales Corners Police Department Detective Landry or Detective Bahr at 414-529-6140.