Report: Green Bay Packers’ Letroy Guion arrested in Hawaii

HAWAII — Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Letroy Guion has been arrested in Hawaii for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, according to FOX11 reports.

According to KHON-TV, Guion was pulled over around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 21st and failed a breathalyzer test.

Guion was already suspended for the first four games of the upcoming season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The Packers released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

The Packers are aware of the matter involving Letroy Guion. We will refrain from making any further comment as it is an ongoing legal matter.

In 2015, Guion was arrested in Florida for possession of marijuana and a gun. He was suspended for three games that season.

Guion played in 15 games last season and recorded 30 tackles.