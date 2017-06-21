Shop local: The Westown Farmers’ Market features more than 50 vendors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning checking out Westown Farmers' Market -- which features more than 50 vendors.

About Westown Farmers' Market (website)

The Westown Farmers’ Market features more than 50 vendors selling Wisconsin-grown produce and flowers, delicious prepared food items, handcrafted art and jewelry, lunch from area restaurants and live music in the park’s gazebo. Spend your Wednesday’s shopping local at the Westown Farmers’ Market!

Downtown’s destination for lunch on Wednesdays!

Wednesdays, June 7 – October 25, 2017

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Zeidler Union Square

(On Michigan between 3rd and 4th Street)