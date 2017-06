MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said Wednesday, June 21st that they have located and arrested the suspect wanted in connection with the June 16 sexual assault in Milwaukee.The Milwaukee Police Department, working in collaboration with federal law enforcement, located the pickup truck believed to be used in the June 16th sexual assault in Milwaukee on I-71 as it was approaching the Louisville, Kentucky area around 9:00 p.m.

As law enforcement attempted to stop the suspect, he fled on foot into a wooded area.

Following a lengthy search, the suspect, who was armed with a knife, was arrested. This is the suspect whose composite sketch was released on June 19.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest.

Milwaukee Police personnel are in Kentucky continuing the investigation and working to extradite the suspect back to Wisconsin.