The Neighbors Bar and Grille in Waukesha hoping to find dine-and-dash trio

WAUKESHA — The Neighbors Bar and Grille located in Waukesha are looking for three men who dined and dashed.

Posted to Facebook, The Neighbors Bar and Grille shared three photos of men they say “walked out on their $160 bill” Monday night, June 19th.

The Facebook post says in part, “These guys walked out on their $160 bill last night and although it may be a situation where they just ‘forgot’ to pay it. We want them to come back and pay.”

The bar says if you recognize them, to please get in touch with them.

“This is not a situation where we are calling the police, we just want to be paid for what they racked up,” the bar said.