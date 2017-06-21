Watch live: President Donald Trump hosts MAGA rally in Iowa

Waukesha police seek missing 16-year-old girl

Posted 8:21 pm, June 21, 2017, by , Updated at 08:22PM, June 21, 2017

Alaine Spencer

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Alaine Spencer was last seen on Sunday, June 18th around 6:00 p.m. in the area near Maria Street and E. St. Paul Avenue.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, pink shorts and white Converse shoes.

She’s 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information as to Spencer’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Waukesha police.