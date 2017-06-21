× Waukesha police seek missing 16-year-old girl

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Alaine Spencer was last seen on Sunday, June 18th around 6:00 p.m. in the area near Maria Street and E. St. Paul Avenue.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, pink shorts and white Converse shoes.

She’s 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information as to Spencer’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Waukesha police.