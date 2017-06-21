Waukesha police: Suspect in custody after theft at flower shop caught on camera

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police said Wednesday, June 21st a suspect has been arrested in connection with a theft of flowers from a flower shop on June 13th.

Police are thanking the public for their assistance with this investigation, noting that a citizen’s help led to this arrest.

Police released surveillance video showing a woman pulling up in a white SUV near an outdoor area of the flower shop located in Waukesha around 6:40 a.m. on June 13th.

The video shows the woman exit the SUV and grab two hanging plants, placing them near her vehicle. The video jumps to 6:49 a.m., and shows the woman return for two more hanging plants. At one point, a dark-colored sedan drives by the area, but the woman doesn’t seem alarmed as she is seen placing the plants inside the backseat of her vehicle.

Again — the suspect is now in custody.