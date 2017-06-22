Enjoy an art-filled weekend brimming with the most luscious summer fruit, but where?

CEDARBURG -- For two days ever summer, Cedarburg is taken over by strawberries. Carl is giving us a preview of the 32nd annual Strawberry Festival.

About Strawberry Festival (website)

Thousands and thousands of festgoers descend upon Cedarburg each year for Strawberry Festival, an art-filled weekend brimming with the most luscious summer fruit. Come celebrate Cedarburg’s 32nd Annual Strawberry Festival, sponsored by BMO Harris Bank, June 24 & 25, 2017. This free, family-oriented festival is a favorite of many, drawing up to 100,000 people annually to celebrate the strawberry, enjoy live music, browse and purchase original artwork from hundreds of artists, and enjoy some of the most decadent homegrown strawberries in the area.