From tailgating to cooking out: A southwester inspired dish to throw on the grill
MILWAUKEE — The weather is warming up — so fire up the gill! Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to show us how to prepare southwestern steak and vegetables.
Grilled Southwestern Steak and Vegetables
Ingredients
- 1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 1 inch thick (about 1-1/2 pounds)
Marinade:
- 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
- 1/4 cup prepared mild salsa
- 1 tablespoon chopped garlic
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper
Colorful Vegetables:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 medium green or red bell pepper, cut into 1/4 inch strips
- 8 ounces button mushrooms, sliced 1/4- inch thick
- 2 cups sliced zucchini, 1/4-inch thick
- 3/4 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper
- 1 cup finely chopped tomatoes
- 1/4 cup chopped green onions
Instructions
1. Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef steak and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.
2. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 12 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 16 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning once. Do not overcook.
3. Meanwhile prepare Colorful Vegetables. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in large non-stick skillet over medium- high heat. Add bell pepper strips; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until crisp-tender. Add mushrooms, zuchini, cumin, salt and black pepper; cook and stir 3 to 4 minutes or until crisp-tender. Add tomato and green onion; cook and stir 1 minute.
4. Carve steak into thin slices; season with salt, as desired. Serve with Colorful Vegetables.
Nutrition Information
Nutrition information per serving: 277 calories; 13 g fat (3 g saturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat); 77 mg cholesterol; 303 mg sodium; 8 g carbohydrate; 2.0 g fiber; 33 g protein; 5.2 mg niacin; 0.6 mg vitamin B6; 2.3 mcg vitamin B12; 3.7 mg iron; 31.7 mcg selenium; 4.3 mg zinc; 130.0 mg choline.