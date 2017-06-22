× From tailgating to cooking out: A southwester inspired dish to throw on the grill

MILWAUKEE — The weather is warming up — so fire up the gill! Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to show us how to prepare southwestern steak and vegetables.

Grilled Southwestern Steak and Vegetables

Ingredients

1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 1 inch thick (about 1-1/2 pounds)

Marinade:

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 cup prepared mild salsa

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper

Colorful Vegetables:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium green or red bell pepper, cut into 1/4 inch strips

8 ounces button mushrooms, sliced 1/4- inch thick

2 cups sliced zucchini, 1/4-inch thick

3/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper

1 cup finely chopped tomatoes

1/4 cup chopped green onions

Instructions

1. Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef steak and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.

2. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 12 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 16 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning once. Do not overcook.

3. Meanwhile prepare Colorful Vegetables. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in large non-stick skillet over medium- high heat. Add bell pepper strips; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until crisp-tender. Add mushrooms, zuchini, cumin, salt and black pepper; cook and stir 3 to 4 minutes or until crisp-tender. Add tomato and green onion; cook and stir 1 minute.

4. Carve steak into thin slices; season with salt, as desired. Serve with Colorful Vegetables.