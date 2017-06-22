“I fell asleep behind the wheel:” Man convicted of killing 2 bicyclists due in court for sentencing

MUSKEGO — 22-year-old Brett Hartley of South Milwaukee, convicted in connection with a June 2015 crash that killed two bicyclists near Muskego will be sentenced Thursday, June 22nd.

Hartley in April pleaded guilty to two counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

The crash happened on June 6th, 2015. Prosecutors say Hartley hit and fatally injured two close friends and co-workers who were training for an Iron Man — 45-year-old Paul Brown of Franklin and 54-year-old Anthony Oliver of Oak Creek.

Muskego police released the 911 recordings — which included the voice of Hartley:

Dispatch: “Muskego 911, what’s your emergency?” Caller: “Paramedics please. I fell asleep behind the wheel and I hit two bikers.” Dispatch: “OK. OK. Hold on a minute. Just hold on, OK?”

Caller: “They were biking and then ah… I, I fell asleep and I woke up and then I hit two people.”

In addition to Hartley calling for help himself, Muskego dispatch answered several 911 calls from witnesses that morning.

Dispatch: “Can you get up next to the second patient for me?” Witness: “No, I’m, I’m actually, have to watch traffic. There’s other people over there. They’re administering CPR to one right now.” Dispatch: “They are?”

Despite administering aid, one of the bicyclists died at the scene. The other was taken to Froedtert Hospital where he passed away.

The criminal complaint states Hartley told officers he had been hanging out with friends in Richfield — and did not sleep before leaving the home at 5:00 a.m. The complaint says there had been alcohol at the gathering, but witnesses did not see Hartley with a drink after midnight. The crash happened 90 minutes after Hartley and two passengers left the home.

A blood test revealed he did have alcohol in his system at the time.

