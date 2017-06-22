“I really love fashion:” Students with a passion for fashion are taking their designs to the runway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- Milwaukee-area students with a passion for fashion are taking their designs to the runway this summer -- and they haven't even started college yet!

Melanie Davis is creating her own jewelry line. Camree Robinson was busy Thursday, June 22nd sewing a skirt.

"I like more of a grunge, sometimes, and I do more of a preppy style. I do a lot of color sometimes," said Robinson, fashion boot camp participant.

Mount Mary University's Fashion Boot Camp is a week-long camp for students entering grades 7-12 who are interested in learning more about the fashion industry.

"As creative persons, you're really pouring your heart out into executing your designs and visions," said Sarah Eichhorn, chair of the Mount Mary Fashion Department.

All week, students learn fashion design and marketing basics, to pull off a final runway show on campus.

"A lot of what you see on Project Runway or other social media sites isn't always as accurate, so it is great if you can experience them yourself," said Eichhorn.

"I want to be a fashion stylist and help people with their wardrobe," said Robinson, fashion boot camp participant.

From photography to blogging and trend forecasting -- the boot camp mirrors Mount Mary's college program -- and there's help from experts.

"We like to maintain connections with those partners like Kohl's and Bon-Ton, Harley-Davidson, that are local here. A lot of our adjunct faculty has worked in the industry," said Eichhorn.

It's an effort to give aspiring fashion professionals a taste of the industry.

"I really love fashion illustration, so I could do something with that," said Davis.

The fashion show is Friday, June 23rd at 4:30 p.m. on Mount Mary's campus.