“It’s not right:” Swastikas found spray painted on garage after car found engulfed in flames

SHEBOYGAN -- Investigators in Sheboygan respond to a car fire but it was graffiti found that has left neighbors speechless. It all happened early Wednesday morning, June 21st. A car is engulfed in flames and a racially offensive message was left on the garage.
"I heard a boom and another boom," said a neighbor. "I looked across the street and I saw the car on fire."
"It was just huge flames," said Calvin Wheeler, neighbor.
At 26th and Wilgus in Sheboygan, flames billowed from a neighbor's driveway.
"It looked like the whole end of the garage was on fire," Wheeler said.
"I just couldn't believe it," said a neighbor.
After firefighters put out the flames and the smoke cleared, it was a discovery on the side of the garage that left neighbors scratching their heads.
"I'm just shocked. I don't know what to say," said a neighbor.
Bright red spray paint scribbled across the light blue siding revealed two swastikas and a message to "go back to your own country."
"It's not right," said a neighbor.
Neighbors are confused and upset by the hateful graffiti.
"Who has the right to say your religion, your country, whatever is wrong," said a neighbor.
Sheboygan police are investigating exactly why the car was on fire and who left the offensive vandalism. Now, a shell of a car sits out in the driveway and the paint remains. The homeowner declined to speak on camera.
"No one needs to suffer like that," said a neighbor.
Neighbors hope investigators figure out what happened and the hate is erased.
"It truly scares me," a neighbor said.
Sheboygan police say they are aware of potential motives but are looking into other possibilities. The investigation is ongoing.