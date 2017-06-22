× Janesville School Board member Cathy Myers joins race against Ryan

JANESVILLE — Janesville School Board member Cathy Myers has become the third Democrat running to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan in 2018.

Myers announced her campaign Thursday, June 22nd. The single mother of two teaches English at Hononegah High School in Rockton, Illinois.

She says House Speaker Ryan seems to have forgotten his small-town roots. She says she decided to run after seeing Ryan and President Donald Trump celebrating passage of the House GOP health care overhaul bill.

The other Democrats in the race are union ironworker Randy Bryce and political activist David Yankovich, who recently moved from Ohio to Wisconsin.

Ryan is seeking his 10th term representing southeast Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District. He faces a rematch in the GOP primary against President Trump supporter Paul Nehlen, who lost by 68 points last year.