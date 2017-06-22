× Jose Arevalo-Viera, accused of sexual assault, waives extradition to Milwaukee from Kentucky

LOUISVILLE — 28-year-old Jose Arevalo-Viera — the suspect wanted in connection with the June 16th abduction from Milwaukee, and subsequent sexual assault in Kenosha County — appeared in a Kentucky courtroom on Thursday morning, June 22nd.

Arevalo-Viera waived extradition to Milwaukee — and cash bond was increased to $500,000. The court then set his next court date for July 3rd — if he has not already been picked up and been brought back to Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Police Department, working in collaboration with federal law enforcement, located the pickup truck believed to be used in the alleged sexual assault on Tuesday evening, June 20th on I-71 as it was approaching the Louisville, Kentucky area.

As law enforcement attempted to stop the suspect, Arevalo-Viera fled on foot into a wooded area. Following a lengthy search, Arevalo-Viera, who was armed with a knife, was arrested.

