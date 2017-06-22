Learn about one of the most popular summer camps Discovery World offers

MILWAUKEE -- From a very young age, Cassandra dreamed about becoming a fashion designer to the stars, however, when she was a child there was no place to help her achieve those dreams or hone her skills. But Discovery World's Junior Fashion Designer Camp is giving wind beneath the wings of the next generation of fashion designers.
About Fashion Designer's Camp (website)
Discovery World’s Summer Camp is an incredible opportunity for your kids to have fun, make new friends, and explore possible futures. In one of our more popular camps, Jr. Fashion Designer, students turn non-traditional materials into haute couture creations in less than a week. This summer, professional Fashion Designers from Kohl’s are joining the Kohl’s Design It! Lab staff to mentor these Campers and help turn their ideas into the future of fashion.