Man accused of raping, sodomizing, attempting to kill 7-year-old released from prison 6 weeks prior

WICHITA, Kansas — A registered sex offender accused of raping, sodomizing and trying to murder a seven-year-old girl in Wichita, Kansas was released from prison just six weeks before the alleged attack, Kansas.com reports.

The accused is Corbin Breitenbach. The alleged attack happened at an apartment complex where Breitenbach’s girlfriend has a unit, according to Kansas.com.

Police said the girl is “doing well,” and the investigation is ongoing.

According to Kansas.com, 23-year-old Breitenbach, who had been in prison for another sex crime, was released on parole six weeks before the attack.

On the night of the alleged attack, Breitenbach’s girlfriend told Kansas.com he’d been at a birthday party and “had a little bit to drink.”

According to Kansas.com, the second-floor condo where the girl was attacked and the second-floor unit where Breitenbach’s girlfriend lives are across a small courtyard from each other. The two balconies are about 30 feet apart.

The girl was spending the night with another child when the attack occurred.

In his youth, Kansas.com reports Breitenbach spent time in foster care and had been planning to join the military before he was arrested in 2012 at age 18 on a rape charge, according to a relative.

The relative, who asked not to be named for security reasons, said he hadn’t seen or spoken with Breitenbach since 2012 because of a rift in the family. Before his arrest, Breitenbach had been talking to a U.S. Marine recruiter, but that goal came to a halt after he was accused of raping, sodomizing and strangling a 22-year-old woman, the relative told Kansas.com.