MFD: 2 people rescued from home during fire near 29th and Mount Vernon

MILWAUKEE — Officials responded to a fire near 29th and Mount Vernon Avenue Thursday evening, June 22nd. Upon arrival to the scene, the Milwaukee Fire Department says one person was trapped inside the home and another on the roof. Both were rescued.

The call to authorities came in shortly before 5:00 p.m.

Officials say a total of four children may have fallen through from the second floor to the first, prior to their arrival.

Two people were transported with injuries, one with a broken leg.

No firefighters or officials responding to the scene were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

