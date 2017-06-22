Milwaukee Admirals home opener set for October 20

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced Thursday, June 22nd that the team will begin their second season at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena when they kick off their home schedule on Friday, October 20th at 7 pm.

The opponent for Opening Night, as well as the rest of the 76-game schedule, will be released by the American Hockey League later this summer.

Tickets for opening night will go on sale at a future date. However, season tickets for the 2017-18 campaign are on sale now and start for as little as $135. For more information, or to purchase season tickets, fans should visit www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or call the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550.

