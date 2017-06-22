× NBA Draft night: Milwaukee Bucks have #17 pick in 1st round

MILWAUKEE — Thursday, June 22nd will be an exciting night for the Milwaukee Bucks and their fans. It’s NBA Draft night, and the Bucks have two selections going in.

In the first round, the Bucks have the 17th pick, and there are a number of variables that could decide who will be joining the team. As far as big men go, Greg Monroe chose to opt in, and stay with the team, keeping depth at that position, but if there’s one thing this team and every team needs, it’s a good, solid scorer.

“Shooting. I think 29 different teams are going to say the same thing. When you look at the two teams in the finals, it’s about shooting. We can’t speed up the process of getting our guys older. When you look at the teams in the finals, they are a lot older than we are, so we have to get some shooting and guys who fit what we are trying to build here,” Jason Kidd, Bucks head coach said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in scoring this past season, averaging 22.9 points per game, but as they bring new players onto the team, the Bucks are making it clear — they’re not building a team around Antetokounmpo, instead working to find a fit.

